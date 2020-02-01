Karan Wahi shows the precious collection of his childhood memories and it's amazing

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is well-known for his debut show Remix where he played the role of handsome schoolboy Ranveer Sisodia and won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and the chocolate boy looks. The ace star has come a long way in his career and has tasted quite a lot of success over the years.

While Karan's professional life is at a peak, his personal life has always been a hot topic discussion. We all know the actor is currently dating Uditi Singh and their PDA on social media says it all. Karan has posted several pictures with his girlfriend on his Instagram account which we can't afford to miss. Both look madly in love and the pictures posted by Karan are proof.

Well, apart from sharing all the latest updates from his work, with his ladylove, Karan has now shared some childhood memories and we are left speechless.

Karan shared an Instagram story where he posted a picture of a bunch full of cell phones he owned over the years.

Well, that picture took us down the memory lane and we are left awestruck.

Take a look at Karan's post:

On the work front, Karan has starred in many hit shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has been a part of several reality shows and also hosted many of them.