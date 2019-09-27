News

Is Karan Wahi the male lead in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Chahatein?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Sep 2019 09:29 PM

Looks like Karan Wahi is all set for his fiction comeback!

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on the dashing hunk Karan Wahi.

We have heard that the actor is in talks to play the male lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien's season 2 titled Ye Hai Chahatien.

Our sources inform that producer Ekta Kapoor is quite keen on bringning Mr Wahi on board.

If things workout then this project will mark Karan's fiction comeback post Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. However, Karan did entrall viewers with his hosting stills by anchoring The Voice, India's Next Superstars and currently hosting Dance India Dance.

The actor also impressed with his stint in the popular series Sacred Games.

We have also heard that Yeh Hai Mohabbatien will end in November and Yeh Hai Chahatien will replace the show in December.

We could not get though Karan for his comment.

TellyChakkar will be back more updates. Stay tuned!

Tags > Karan Wahi, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien,

past seven days