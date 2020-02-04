Karan Wahi wants Dance India Dance to make a comeback soon and we know why

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk is known for his debut show Remix where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia. The ace star won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and the chocolate boy looks. Karan has come a long way in his career and has tasted quite a lot of success over the years.

We have seen the Karan being a part of several reality shows. The actor had recently hosted India's most amazing reality show Dance India Dance and everyone loved him as a host.

The actor seems to be missing his DID days as a host and shared an amazing picture. We can see how Kareena Kapoor Khan is adorning herself in a mirror while Karan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Bosco Martis and Raftaar can't stop swooning over her beauty.

Take a look at the post:

Karan mentions in the caption that he wants the makers to bring back the show again so that he can again spend some time with the one and only Bebo.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of several popular shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others.