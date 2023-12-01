Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the set?
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 18:25
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses.

Also read:   Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela:  Sayuri finally reveals the truth about her identity to Kanha

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

We see that Karanveer plays the character of Vikrant and Sayuri has to essay the role of Sachi, while living with him.

Karanveer posted a story with a new friend on the sets and you have to see him!

Check it out!

So, what do you think of this mannequin and its unique hairstyle?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Kanha comes across Saachi who looks exactly like Sayuri and Kanha has to decode this mystery and find out who Saachi actually is.

Sayuri wants to go back to Kanha and is hurting when she has to hurt him and lie about being Sachi but once again, she scolded him over trying to convince him that she is Sachi and Vikrant’s wife.

Later, Vikrant is pretty happy over Sayuri having scolded Kanha and asked him to leave.

Also read: Hiba Nawab is upset with This Star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, find out why

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 18:25

Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out
