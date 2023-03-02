Karanveer Mehra or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Vikrant has an INTERESTING Way of Killing Time on sets, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:41
MUMBAI  :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

Karanveer Mehra has taken up the character of Vikrant and is keeping Sayuri with him, by holding her and Kanha’s daughter as leverage.

The actor is now seen spending his time on sets in this interesting way!

Check it out!

While the actor seems to be waiting to get the shot ready, he is lost in thoughts, presumed to be counting stars only he can see!

So, how many stars do you think are present in this sky of Karanveer?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Sayuri doesn’t want to marry Vikrant and is looking for a way to save her daughter. We see that Kanha sees his daughter for the first time and feels a connection to her.

Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

Later, Sayuri also has a major confrontation with Rashmi.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

