Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting

Viraj Dobriyal

MUMBAI : In the world of entertainment, the life of an actor can be demanding, filled with long shooting schedules and the constant hustle. However, for Karanvir Bohra, who portrays the character of Viraj Dobriyal in the popular Star Bharat show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu,' family always comes first. The actor, who is a father of three beautiful daughters, recently shared a beautiful post of his video call with his daughter shared insights into how he manages his time to create memorable moments with his kids while juggling a busy acting career.

"Being an actor, it sometimes becomes difficult to spend quality time with your family, especially with your kids, but I try to spend as much time as possible," Karanvir Bohra expressed. "Being a father of three beautiful daughters has completely transformed me as a person. I spend most of my time with them, from starting my day by waking them up with loads of cuddles and kisses to ending my day by tucking them into bed and reading them bedtime stories."

Karanvir's commitment to fatherhood goes beyond the reel life as he diligently balances his on-screen portrayal of a father with his real-life role. Speaking about the difference and similarities between Viraj Dobriyal, the character he plays on screen, and Karanvir Bohra, the father, he said, "With generations, parents have also evolved and become more friendly with their kids. So, I am a more lenient father towards my daughters. As we all know, Viraj is a little controlling and possessive about his daughter; he is like an old-fashioned parent who is stricter. The only similarity is that we both love our children way too much."

Karanvir's commitment to his daughters shines through not only in his words but also in his actions. His dedication to being a present and loving father exemplifies the importance of family bonds and reminds us all that despite the challenges of a demanding profession, making time for family is a priority.

'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing storyline, and Karanvir Bohra's portrayal of Viraj Dobriyal adds depth and complexity to the character. Off-screen, Karanvir's commitment to being an exceptional father and family man is a testament to his love and dedication. 

Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu Karanvir Bohra Viraj Dobriyal TellyChakkar
