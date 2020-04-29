News

Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha’s Saubhagyavati Bhav to RETURN on an all new channel Shemaroo TV

Life OK’s popular show Saubhagyavati Bhav to re-run on an all new channel Shemaroo TV

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Apr 2020 02:34 PM

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television sets.

Earlier in the day we reported about Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami’s Geet Hui Sabse Paraayi will return on Television.

Now, the latest update is that Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha’s Saubhagyavati Bhav which earlier aired on Life OK will also return.

Both the shows will be Telecast on an all new channel Shemaroo TV which is Shemaroo Entertainment’s property.

The official announcement of the same is expected soon.

Are you excited to watch these shows again on Television? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

