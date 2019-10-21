Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu celebrate their twin daughters’ birthday

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are one of the most popular couples in television world. The duo is blessed with super adorable twin daughters. The couple sets major relationship goals for their fans.

And after the birth of their twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016, every day has been a celebration for this adorable couple who often share their happy moments on Instagram. However, when it came to their munchkin’s third birthday on 19 October, Karanvir and Teejay had some different plans this year. Unlike their previous birthdays, the couple decided to celebrate the special day in Punjab and sought blessings at the Golden Temple. Besides, they also visited Teejay’s ancestral village which was built by her grandfather. It was indeed an emotional moment for the lady. Talking about the same, Teejay told Pinkvilla, “I had promised I would bring them there one day so I thought now would be a good time. Also, that was the village where I spent the first few years of my life so it has very special meaning for me. It's a place very close to my heart, especially since my nana and nani-ji are no more.”

Karanvir and Teejay, who themselves are quite religious in their personal life, made this special plan to make the day more meaning for their princesses. While it was a two-day trip, the girls loved their time in the holy city. “The babies had a great time and were received with a lot of love. They basically love taking trips with us, no matter where we go! But when we go to sacred places, they know we are there for prayers and blessings,” Teejay added.