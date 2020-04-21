Karanvir Bohra cooks 'Halwa' for wife Teejay Sidhu to celebrate 13 years of togetherness!

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are celebrating their 13th marriage anniversary today!

The power couple who are parents to two adorable twin daughters have blissfully stepped into their 13th year of marriage! Owing to the current lockdown though, they are celebrating it in a sweet and simple way at home.

Turning the tables around this time, Karanvir stepped into the kitchen to make some 'Halwa' for Teejay who loves his cooking!

Speaking about spending quality time at home for their anniversary this year, Karanvir shares,"Teejay and I will be ringing in our 13th anniversary at home this year. But there's just something special about doing this in the sweetest and simplest possible way as well! So today I have made something special for Teejay and that is the legendary halwa! It is something healthy and a dish that can be made quickly too! The kids love eating it as well! So due to the lockdown, that's how we brought in our 13th year anniversary at home this time, with lots of quality time together!".