Karanvir Bohra gives 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' twist to his pic

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra on Tuesday shared a picture on Tuesday where he is seen peeling peas with his twin daughters.

However, more than the image, it's Karanvir's caption that left netizens in splits, as he tweaked late actress Reema Lagoo's dialogue from the movie "Maine Pyaar Kiya", which features Salman Khan in the lead role.

"Salman Khan's mother in the movie 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' : 'Lekin beta , aisi ladki Ghar Ka kaam kaaj thodi karegi, matar thodi chilegi:.... Aaj-kal ki betiya: 'Agar Nahi chilegi, toh Dad se chilwayenge'," Karanvir captioned the picture.

Reacting to the post, actress Rashami Desai commented: "So cute."

Another use wrote: "hahaha caption."

Apart from this, Karanvir has started a fun-filled and informative live series titled "Lockdown with KV" in which he is seen talking to people from different walks of life and understanding their lives and routines during the testing times.