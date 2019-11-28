News

Karanvir Bohra PRAISES Geeta Phogat’s INSPIRING post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, has shared an inspiring post on her Instagram handle.

The pretty wrestler, who has won our hearts by winning medals for the country, took to her social media handle and shared a picture which features her in uniform. Beside the picture, she wrote an inspiring caption. She wrote, “ ज़ीन्दगी बदलने के लिए लड़ना पडता है, ओर आसान करने के लिए समझना पड़ता है”

Her picture and caption have won the hearts of not just fans but also of actor Karanvir Bohra.

The actor, who is known for TV shows likeKasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai, commented, “Wow.”

Take a look below and share your thoughts on Geeta’s caption:

“ज़ीन्दगी बदलने केलिए लड़ना पडताहै, ओर आसानकरने के लिएसमझना पड़ता है”

