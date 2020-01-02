Karanvir Bohra roped in for short film

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is well known for shows such as Bigg Boss, Dil se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava, Qubool Hai, and Naagin.

Now, Karanvir will be seen in a short film which will deal with the subject of depression. The short film which is titled as Double Life will be based on a person who deals with depression. However, the person shows a different side of him online where he is happy and full of life but in reality the story is quite the opposite.

The short film will be released next week and Karan posted it on his social media account with the caption, 'What a joyful day... just got a new job. Thanking god. This picture was taken for a short film I'm doing on #depression called #doublelife and how we project ourselves differently online than in real life.'

Have a look.

Are you excited to watch the actor's next?

Credits: India Forums