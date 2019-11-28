News

Karanvir Bohra’s sweet birthday note for Aashka Goradia

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia is a popular television actress. The pretty lady turned a year older recently and her friends showered her with adorable wishes.

The actress, who is seen in popular show Daayan, turned a year older on 27th November. She celebrated her 34th birthday and all her fraternity friends showered their love for her on social media. Aashka, who is currently in the US with her hubby Brent Goble, received lovely messages from all over. And one friend, who had the sweetest message for her was Karanvir Bohra. He took to his Instagram handle to share a long emotional post with an amazing throwback picture.

Karanvir posted a click from Aashka and Brent's wedding, were she is dolled up as a Christian bride. In the picture, we see, Karanvir with his wifey Teejay Sidhu, their little munchkins, Bella and Vienna, and the groom and bride. Along with this nostalgic picture, Karan wrote a beautiful long post to wish Aashka. Describing it his favorite picture of them, he took down the memory lane, reminiscing the good old days. But, he wrote, though the times have changed, their loved and bond hasn't been affected. In fact, it has only grown stronger and with time they have become better friends. "Happy birthday my dearest Aashka, from all of us! We love you so much. May God bless you in abundance!", he concluded.

