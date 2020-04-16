News

Karanvir Bohra is SCARED to get caught RED-HANDED by wife Teejay

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra has been enjoying his quarantine with wife Teejay and two beautiful daughters Bella and Vienna. He has been entertaining his fans with fun videos and also helping Teejay in doing household chores and also spending quality time with kids.

Karanvir shared a latest video on his Insta handle. He is trying to catch-up ALTBalaji’s bold series Gandii Baat with the fear of not getting caught red-handed by wife Teejay. However, the moment Teejay enters the room he quickly switches to another series of ALTBalaji.

Well, we are sure lots of people have done this in their actual life. Some get caught while some get lucky (wink), what say?

