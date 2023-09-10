Karanvir Bohra speaks about his character Viraj Dobriyal being compared with Heath Ledger’s ‘Joker’ in Star Bharat’s new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 13:14
Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra, widely recognized for his versatility and charismatic performances, recently shared his thoughts on the comparison drawn between his character, Viraj Dobriyal, and Heath Ledger's iconic portrayal of the Joker in Star Bharat's new season of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava - Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu.'

Karanvir Bohra expressed deep admiration for Heath Ledger and the indelible mark he left on the cinematic world with his portrayal of the Joker in 'The Dark Knight. The actor praised Heath Ledger's exceptional acting skills and emphasized the dedication it takes to embody such complex characters. Karanvir sheds some light on the flattering comparison between his character, Viraj Dobriyal, and Heath Ledger's Joker

He says, “I am grateful for the comparison, but there is no comparison in our acting. Heath Ledger was a phenomenal actor, and it takes time and consistent effort to reach the level of skill and artistry that he showcased. He was an extraordinary talent, and his portrayal in the movie as Joker was nothing short of brilliance. Although I’m overwhelmed that the viewers are comparing my character Viraj Dobriyal with Heath Ledger’s Joker I’m still working hard and constantly trying to improve my craft and evolve as an actor each day and reach the level of brilliance as Heath Ledger.

He further adds, “His ability to immerse himself into a character, showcasing the depth of emotion and psychological complexity, is truly commendable, I have great respect for his acting prowess. Actors like him take a lot of time and dedication to hone their skills, as we witnessed in his exceptional performance as the Joker”.

The new season of Suabhgyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu also star Dheeraj Dhoopar as Raghav and Amandeep Sidhu as Siya in lead roles. The show is already making its place in viewers heart and the audience are thrilled to see Karanvir Bohra reprising his iconic character as Viraj Dobriyal in the show. The upcoming episodes will surely keep the audience hooked to their seats.

Stay tuned to watch the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ every Monday-Saturday at 10:00 PM only on Star Bharat

Karanvir Bohra Viraj Dobriyal Heath Ledger joker Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 13:14

