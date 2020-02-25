Karanvir Bohra wanted Asim Riaz to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: The 13th season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner up. The show, which premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV, aired its grand finale on 15 February 2020. Many appreciated Sidharth’s win while others wanted Asim to be the winner and one of them is ex Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra.

Well, days after the finale, Bigg Boss 12’s Karanvir Bohra revealed that he wanted Asim Riaz to win the show rather than Sidharth, but also congratulated Shukla on his win. Speaking about the winner of Bigg Boss 13 with Bollywoodbubble, Karanvir shared that he wanted Asim Riaz to win. “I would have wanted Asim Riaz to win. I liked his journey. I liked the way how he started from being a nobody and showed his positives and negatives and standing up for who he is,” he said and added, “But congratulations to Sidharth Shukla too. It’s a good comeback for him.”