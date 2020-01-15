News

Karanvir Bohra's intense looks raise the temperature!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 09:40 PM

Karanvir Bohra has acted in myriad soaps and won the hearts of his fans. He has also acted in a couple of films. The ever-energetic, sassy, and charming actor is also a producer and designer.

Karanvir has featured in soaps such as Shararat and Naagin and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster, and Bigg Boss.

But Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava gave him immense popularity. In the show, he played the role of pyscho lover. The look of Karan in the serial had a created a huge buzz, and people began to think of him as a versatile actor.

Karan is fondly known as KV and debuted as a child artist in the movie Tejaa.

Well, Karanvir has a massive fan following. in remembrance of his show, fans have posted a video edit of his scenes.

Have a look.

