Karanvir Sharma AKA Shaurya of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani tests COVID positive

MUMBAI: The second COVID wave is taking a toll on many people in the country and the number of cases is increasing and many sectors are getting affected.

Many people across the nation are battling and fighting this virus and the situation is critical and the government is doing its best to protect the citizens.

One of the sectors that are badly affected is the entertainment business where many actors from Bollywood and television are been affected.

From Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Paresh Rawal to television stars like Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras, Arijit Taneja and many others have also been tested positive.

Karnvir Sharma aka Shaurya of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani as tested COVID positive.

The actor was shooting for the show outside Mumbai and now he would be quarantined.

Not much is known but soon more details will be out.

Seems like this COVID is taken a toll of the entire nation and one needs to be careful and follow the rules and protocols.

Well, the second wave is considered to be the worst one and our country is the most affected, we request our readers to please follow every rule and precaution and only venture out when it's necessary.

We wish Karanvir a speedy recovery!

Stay Safe!

