Karanvir Sharma is back on the sets of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Karanvir is one of the most loved and cherished actors on television and these days he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Shaurya in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Karanvir was missing from the serial as he was tested COVID positive and the makers had introduced the kidnaping track and thus he was missing from the serial.

By god’s grace the actor is hale and hearty now and as recovered from COVID and as tested Negative and he is back on the sets of the show.

We came across a video where the actor is seen on the sets of the show along with his co-star Anokhi and the two are having fun offsets.

In the video, one can see Karanvir saying a hii to his fans and that’s when his co-star Debattama Saha comes in and joins the video and he pushes her away.

Well, the fans are excited to see Shaurya back on the sets of the show and can’t wait to see Shaurya and Anokhi’s love story blooming.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the good friendship rapport that the co-stars Karanvir and Debattama has.

The serial is loved by one and all the Shaurya and Anokhi’s chemistry is loved by the fans and audiences.

And after so many days they will be seeing each other on screen together.

The audiences are hooked on to the show as the serial is quite interesting and there are a lot of twists and turns in it.

