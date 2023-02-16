Karanvir Sharma invites specially abled people who run a restaurant in Mumbai on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua made its way into the hearts of the audience and all the characters are receiving immense love and support. In recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) has decided to win over Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) heart despite Dua (Aditi Sharma) being his wife and plans on separating them. It will be interesting to watch the upcoming drama that Ghazal will bring into their lives.

Haider’s character has been getting a lot of appreciation and off the screen too, he has been winning the hearts of the people around him. Karanvir recently visited a restaurant in Mumbai which is run by a group of specially-abled people. Impressed by their motivation and dedication towards life, Karanvir decided to treat them by calling them on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua to give them an experience of shoot life and seek their blessings.

Talking about his experience of meeting them, Karanvir mentioned, “I started my year by visiting a restaurant that is run by a group of specially abled people, and I must say they are wonderfully talented. After I met them, I just wanted to do my bit to bring a smile to their faces. They are amazing chefs and truly hospitable, so I wanted to do the same for them. I invited them to the set, made them meet all the cast members and give them an experience of our shoot life. They truly deserve all the respect in the world. All of them will really make you feel warm and in a way, it's my payback to them, and seek their blessings.”

While Karanvir couldn't contain his happiness as he welcomed his guests on set, in the upcoming episodes viewers will get to watch how after finding out the truth behind Ghazal’s (Richa Rathore) mother’s death, she is planning to take revenge from Haider’s family and separate Dua and Haider. Will she succeed in doing so? Or will Dua save her relationship?

