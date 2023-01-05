Karanvir Sharma overcomes his fear of heights for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff.
Karanvir Sharma

MUMBAI :  'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff.

Sharing the incident, the actor said that it was quite a challenging scene for him as he is scared of heights.

Karanvir said: "I believe you can overcome your fears only by facing them and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights and never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got the opportunity, I didn't want to miss it and decided to face my fear."

He has been part of several TV shows and films including 'Siyaasat', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani', 'Zid', 'Blank', 'A Thursday', and many more.

The actor said it was not easy for him to be on the cliff for three to four hours and it turned out to be an unforgettable moment for him.

"Being on that cliff for three to four hours was one of the most difficult times of my life and only I know how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear," he added.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV. 

SOURCE : IANS

Latest Video
