Kareena breaks down on Dance India Dance

28 Aug 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and fans are loving the level of competition among the contestants and the 4 zones. The show’s judges, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar, and Bosco Martis have their own way to add more zing to the episode.

On the show ,the judges really get along very well with one another, and in the upcoming episode, they would be seen getting teary-eyed on seeing a hearttouching performance by a contestant.

A promo was shared by the makers on their social media handles of the weekend episode. In the promo, we can see an emotional act being performed by a contestant related to a father-son story. Bosco’s mother can be seen getting impressed by the same.

However, Bosco can be seen getting extremely emotional and remembering his own father when he had suffered a stroke. Kareena and Raftaar can also be seen tearing up and supporting Bosco. Later, Bosco gives a standing ovation to the dancer.

Bosco shares his father and his story, and his mother also reveals the logic behind Bosco’s dance studio logo. The show has time and again made judges emotional, and this time, we get to see the same.

Check out the post here.

Latest

Slideshow

