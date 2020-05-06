Karishma Tanna and Salman Khan groove together

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps. The beauty was also seen in the hit film, Sanju. Her latest project is the adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the first runner up of the show.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her where all her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

When Karishma was in the Bigg Boss house she was always under the radar of Salman Khan and used to be picked every weekend by the host of the show.

Over the years the two have performed on various shows and have rocked the stage with their performance.

We came across a #throwback video where Karishma is seen dancing along with Salman Khan and Mouni Roy.

The video begins with Karishma dancing on the tunes of Deepika Padukone's Deewani song from Bajirao Mastani.

And later Salman and Mouni Roy join her and the three are dancing on the song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The performance is really good and both the actress creates a sizzling chemistry with the superstar.

On the hand, Salman is seen enjoying himself dancing between these two hot actresses especially when he does the hook step of the song.

But it’s difficult to say with whom Salman makes a better pair with Karishma or Mouni.

What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.

