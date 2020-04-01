Karishma-Bharti's catfight for Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the viewers. The show has managed to leave the viewers intrigued with the thrilling stunts being performed by the contestants.

Apart from the stunts being performed by the contestants, the viewers get to see lots of fun happening while they are shooting.

Bharti Singh's special appearance in the show not just left everyone going LOL but it added a fun element to the show.

And now, as per the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors, we can see how Karishma Tanna is seen holding Rohit Shetty's hand on various occasions.

Well, this hasn't gone down well with Bharti who is very fond of Rohit and she has literally warned Karishma to stay away from Rohit. In fact, she gifts a fake pair of hands to Tanna and told her that she needs to be happy with those.

Take a look at the promo:

The entire team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 burst out laughing at Bharti's message.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Karishma will back off after Bharti's warning or fight for Rohit.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.