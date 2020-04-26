Karishma Chandok Modi on providing food to the needy: We want to be there for the people right now!

MUMBAI: Actor Karishma Chandok Modi , Through her NGO "Punyakarma Foundation" Which She Runs with Vishal Kandhari ( Owner - Mother Nature Studios) & Amit Gandhi ( Investmet Banker )Together, they have been providing food to the needy during this tough phase of lockdown. Talking about the same, she says, “Punyakarma Foundation is a Registered NGO which was formed by three like-minded people who were doing their bit in their own way in their respective surroundings and who had the same belief as each other. They wanted to make a difference in whatever way they could help others. So, it basically is an organization that works for the development of the underprivileged children, but that is just, to begin with. We plan to expand our services, not just to children, but to elderly people as well and any anyone who's in need like at this hour. We're trying our best to be available and provide people with whatever services we can free of cost. As we all know that these daily wage earners are going through a lot of turmoil right now because of the virus, they do not have any money to meet ends and don't even have the money to buy food for themselves,” she says.

She adds, We at Punyakarma Foundation are providing more than 3000 Migrant Workers with Hot & Delicious Ready to Eat Food Packets Every Single Day ... Our whole idea to be there for people and help them. We wish to help more people and provide them Hygienic & Tasty Meals in times of this Crisis ... We are providing food to the slums in Bhayandar and Malad ... We are thankful to the BMC that they helped us with the locations and the details of the places where the food is Really required ... We would like to thank all our donors , We Would Sincerely like to Thank "The Rotary Club of Mumbai West End " without whose Support This Effort Would Not have been Possible ...

Meanwhile, the actor is making the best of her time in quarantine. “Apart from working for the foundation, spending time at home has never been so wonderful. I mean, it's a very unfortunate situation, but it's turning out quite fortunate for us because we are getting to spend quality time together. All of us ... Me Manmeet & my Daughter Samaira , have been trying to set a routine and do things together. We work out together, we play games, we talk, we try to get know each other more. I mean, of course, we know each other, but then there's no end to knowing each other. So, we all are spending some really good quality time at home and it's been a good lockdown for us,” she says.

She says that we can do a lot to change the situation, and we must. “The situation luckily is not out of our hands. But it is not a good situation to have something like a virus which can kill people and spread like fire. It's definitely not a good situation to be in. But then, let's keep our positivity high and let's hope that this virus will be out soon and all we can do is stay home and stay safe. The government has asked us to do nothing but to stay at home and I feel that, that shouldn’t really be an issue. I mean, it's one of the best things to be at home and do nothing. I know the economy is going to get very badly hit but then this too shall pass, if we all can come together and overcome this situation. The situation is not good at all and the scenario is a little scary if we do not take care of it,” she says.