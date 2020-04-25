News

Karishma Tanna aces #SavageChallenge

25 Apr 2020 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: We come across many online challenges every now and then. The latest to trend on social media is #SavageChallenge. After Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, who had nominated Sunny Leone, it’s Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna who has accepted and nailed the #SavageChallenge.

In the video shared on Instagram, Karishma Tanna looks stunning in a black deep neckline strappy top paired with denims. Letting her tresses flow loose, the actress shows her flawless body. Captioning the video, Tanna wrote, 'Tried this #savage challenge Felt good grooving after long #bored #isolation #quarantine'.

A few days back, the leggy lass was in the news when she opened about lying about her height to bag roles.

Have a look at her video.

