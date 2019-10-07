Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan Rock to the tunes of Kala Chashma In Switzerland

MUMBAI: It’s official! Switzerland has completely charmed our telly beauties – Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan. As if their pictures weren’t proof enough, their rocking dance moves are ample evidence that these gals are letting their hair down on their fun-filled trip to Switzerland

The actresses were recently spotted showing off some killer dance moves on the tunes of ‘Kala Chashma’ while on a cruise in Lake Lucerne. That’s not all! Adding a splash of adventure to their trip, the pretty duo seemed to have a gala time while paragliding over the snowy peaks of Mt Titlis and exploring the lush green forests in Engelberg.

Check out all the action from their trip below: