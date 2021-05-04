Karishma Tanna is a 'Black and White person' in 'a colourful world'

MUMBAI: Actress Karishma Tanna has tagged herself as a "Black and White person in a colourful world". Karishma on Monday posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in a black and white pants with sunglasses. The picture is from her vacation in Goa, going by the hashtags she has used.

"I am a very Black and White person living in a colourful world," Karishma posted alongside the image.

She used hashtags #mood #goa #love #potd to describe the picture.

Karishma was last seen in "Lahore Confidential", Kunal Kohli' spy drama that dropped digitally earlier this year. Her special dance number "Basanti" in last year's comedy release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" became quite popular.

SOURCE : IANS