Karishma Tanna does a Helen!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna played an interesting role in Rajkumar Hirani's Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Karishma and Ranbir featured in the song Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo in the film. Though only a part of the song was played in the film, it managed to lure the audience anyway.

Karishma looked sizzling hot in a pink dress, and the chemistry between Ranbir and her is palpable, for which she was trolled a lot on twitter. But she said that she doesn’t feel bad and she was happy with her character.

The actress has always set a benchmark among fans with regard to her style, talent, and fitness. She is truly an inspiration when it comes to the fashion and beauty game.

Her fans have recently posted a video online wherein she is grooving to a song of Helen. The diva looks super hot in red and white and dances straight into our hearts.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.