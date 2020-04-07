Karishma Tanna goes total filmy in THIS latest video; gives us the 70s feel

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a popular face of the small screen. The actress has several hit shows to her credit over her long career span. Karishma has established a name for herself in her long career in the telly world.

The actress is one fashionable diva whose style is always on point. Karishma is one such beauty who makes everyone drool over her hotness. Her Instagram account is filled with some super stylish pictures.

Miss Tanna has also been quite an avid user of TikTok and keeps posting wonderful videos.

In her latest video, Karishma has gone total filmy and also given us 70s feel. The actress is looking beautiful as ever and is crooning Sharmila Tagore's song from Aradhana.

Take a look at the video:

Karishma sported a simple look but her Bindi did wonders.

What do you think about Karishma's video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.