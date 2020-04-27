Karishma Tanna injured amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: The beautiful and talented Karishma Tanna was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, the actress has injured herself badly while performing yoga at home.

Karishma, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves to work out religiously and also tries new asanas to keep herself physically and mentally fit.

As stated by a leading newspaper, Bombay Times Karishma practices yoga for flexibility and feels it also helps her stretch her body and also improves the strength of hands. And in a bid to attempt something new, she recently tried the scorpion posture, but in the middle of it, she lost focus and balance. Eventually, the actress had a bad fall since she tripped over a glass bowl kept beside her.

Karishma's legs were bleeding and also she hurt her neck and shoulders. Karishma had a word with the doctor over the phone and has been told to bed rest on two weeks straight.

We hope the actress gets well soon.

Credits: India Forums