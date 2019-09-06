Karishma Tanna introduces the new entrant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi is already in the news even before the new season has been launched.

The celebrity contestants who have participated in the 10th season are Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee, Balraj Sayal, Dharmesh Yelande, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, and Amruta Khanvilkar, amongst others.

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently going on in Bulgaria in full swing. Recently, Karishma shared a video introducing a new contestant in the show.

Any guesses who it is?

Well, let’s end the guessing game and watch the video to know!

We can already see the bonhomie that everyone is sharing amidst taking up dangerous stunts.