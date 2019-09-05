News

Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh, and Balraj Syal are the 'FANTASTIC FOUR' of Khatron Ke Khiladi!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 01:59 PM

MUMBAI: The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi is on in full swing, and all the celebrity contestants are not only giving their best to perform the stunts but also having a ball of a time off screen.

The actors are in Bulgaria and often post pictures of exploring the country, enjoying ice-creams, and devouring the street food. Karan Patel is at his jovial best and often engages in a fun banter with Karishma Tanna, while the latter was recently seen making noodles to enjoy the pleasant climate.

Recently, Karishma reshared a post of Balraj Syal, which had him in a selfie pose with Dharmesh, Karan, and Karishma. He captioned it as the 'fantastic or the fanatic four'. Well, we have to wait for the season to air to see who the fantastic or fanatic four are, but off the screens, it looks like they completely claim the caption.

And we can't have enough of watching their fun moments all the way from Bulgaria!



How excited are you to watch the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi? 
Tags > Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh, Balraj Syal, off the screens, pleasant climate, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors tv,

