Karishma Tanna to marry Sidharth Shukla?

MUMBAI: Bharti and Karishma are two big names from the world of entertainment and they both share a special bond of friendship.

While Karishma is popular for her roles in Qayamat Ki Raat and Naagin 3, Bharti is known as an ace comedian on television.

Now one of the most eligible bachelors of the television industry is Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddarth Shukla. And seems like Bharti wants Karishma to marry him.

We came across a video where Bharti and Karishma are on a video call and the first thing that the ace comedian tells Karishma is that she is getting married to Siddarth Shukla which takes the actress by surprise.

Karishma quickly responds and they have a brief conversation about SidNaaz and Shehnaaz.

The video is funny, and one must not miss the expression on Karishma’s face when asked about her wedding with Sidharth. It’s priceless!