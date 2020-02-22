Karishma Tanna REVEALS her mother pushed her to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps. The beauty was also seen in the hit film, Sanju. Her latest project is adventure-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Yes, the actress is all set to tackle her fear in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, but do you know who motivated her to do this show? Well, it is her mother who motivated her to do it. In a recent interview with Times Of India, the actress spoke about the same. The actress shared with the daily, "I've said yes to this show only because of my mother. She pushed me to do it and asked this as her birthday gift. She wanted me to prove myself because she has confidence in her daughter. I somehow showed courage and did it thinking that I will not die at least."

Sharing her experience, she said, "It was an amazing experience working with this lot, Rohit sir and Khatron Ke Khiladi. To say yes to this show is quite a task. You have to literally be very sure and calm and you have to have a lot of courage to say yes to this show. Once you say yes, you cannot turn back. The channel kept calling me since past so many years because they had confidence in me but I did not have that confidence in myself."

