Karishma Tanna reveals a rumour that stumped her!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps. The beauty was also seen in the hit film Sanju. Her latest project is the adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

The pretty lady has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her, through which all her followers show a lot of love and support for her.

Now, we came across a video where the actress revealed the craziest rumour she has every heard about herself.

In the video, Tanna reveals that one of the rumours she nearly believed was that she was pregnant. She goes on to say that someone had asked her this question, which stumped her and she didn’t know how to react.

Well, rumours are a part of an actor’s life!

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she emerged as the winner of the show.

