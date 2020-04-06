Karishma Tanna reveals that she once thought about getting back to her ex! Read details

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular divas of the small screen. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time and has created a name for herself.

The actress has had several hit shows to her credit in the past. Presently, Karishma is seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has been nailing each and every stunt and also received great appreciation from the show's host Rohit Shetty.

Being a public figure, celebrities are always under the scanner for whatever they do. Everyone wants to know what is happening in their personal life, especially who they are dating.

Karishma was linked to many popular stars of the Telly world in the past few years. However, the actress went out in open to declare about her relationship with Upen Patel. Karishma and Upen started dating after Bigg Boss 8 and also got engaged on national television on the sets of Nach Baliye. However, things didn't work out between the two and the couple parted ways.

And while it has been many years since the duo broke up and Karishma hasn't been with anyone since then.

During her recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, the actor got candid and revealed some fun secrets about herself.

When Karishma was asked if she has ever thought about getting back to her ex, the actress was quick to say yes. Well, the actress didn't reveal anything further and we are guessing if she was hinting at Upen Patel or anyone else whom she has previously dated.

The actress seemed to be quite open about various things and also funnily revealed that she still stalks the social media accounts of her exes.

Karishma's confession has raised several eyebrows! Whom do you think she is talking about? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.