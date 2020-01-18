Karishma Tanna rocks her new hairstyle like a pro; check out her drool-worthy pictures

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the finest actresses of the Telly world who has been entertaining the viewers for many years now. The beautiful diva has always impressed us with her work in various shows which make her popular among her fans.

Miss Tanna also enjoys a great fan following on Instagram as she never fails to delight her fans and followers with all the lovely posts related to her work and personal life.

Apart from having a great personality, Karishma is one stylish diva and her Instagram account is proof. The actress knows how to experiment with various styles and rocks them like a pro.

And now, Karishma's recent Instagram post has left us awestruck. The actress has got a makeover and is looking stunning. Miss Tanna got a new haircut with a fringe and it is suiting her very well.

Take a look at Karishma's post:

On the work front, Tanna started her career with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and later, appeared in many other popular shows. She was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

What do you think about Karishma's new look? Tell us in the comment section.