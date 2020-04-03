Karishma Tanna's home-cooked food wins Rohit Shetty's heart on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Presently, season 10 of the show is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show witnesses the contestants performing some of the daredevil stunts. Popular actress Karishma Tanna is also a part of the show.

The actress has always been very vocal about her being a total foodie. In Bulgaria, while shooting for a task, ace director and host Rohit Shetty mentioned to them his sudden craving for desserts but a kind that wouldn't break his diet. To his rescue, came the style icon and everyone's favorite, Karishma, who revealed that she had got a lot of home-cooked food and was happy to part with a few pieces from her box of sugar-free chikkis made for her by her mother.

A source from the set reveals, "Rohit Sir was very pleased to know that Karishma had a healthy box of chikkis that could satiate his cravings. Lip-smacking and scrumptious is what he termed the healthy chikkis and praised her mother for this delicacy."