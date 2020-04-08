News

Karishma Tanna's mother makes her TikTok debut!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Quarantine has made us realize our inner talent!

The tall and beautiful Karishma Tanna, who is a well-known actress and gained immense fame over the years through her sheer hard work and dedication, never leaves a chance to surprise her fans.

We all know Karishma is very close to her mother and these days due to lockdown she is making sure to spend time with her mom and learning different dishes and helping her in household chores.

Well, we are also well-versed with Karishma’s other side of personality which is witty and funny. She entertains her fans with fan TikTok videos. However, following Karishma’s footsteps, her mother has made a Tiktok debut.

Karishma shared the video and the duo is seen imitating a scene from the famous show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Take a look!

Tags Karishma Tanna Coronavirus outbreak Lockdown quarantine household chores TikTok videos Instagram TellyChakkar

