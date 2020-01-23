Karrena Insluts Sarla : KumKum Bhagya 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Karrena insult sarla , Sarla is constantly requesting Ramona rakhhe and Kareena to take case back but they dines the insult her on her Finacial status. Rakhee praises Preeta Romona gets angry because she is supporting Preeta over her. Dadi tells Sarla that there are few things that she doesn’t know. But Sarla tells her that Preeta is innocent. By then Ramona intervenes. She asks Sarla to stop all the emotional drama. Sarla gets upset with her and asks her to get her daughter married to Karan as Preeta doesn’t love Karan at all. On the other hand Rakhee asks Kareena to let her go to talk to Sarla. But Sherlyn and Kareena stop her as they know Rakhee will support Aroras only. Rakhee insists but they lock her in the room. Rakhee keeps on knocking the door but they dont open it. Kareena warns servant Girish not to open the door. Meanwhile Sameer cracks a business deal. He gets very delighted and calls Rishabh to inform about the same. But then he recollects that Rishabh has gone abroad for concert. So he decides to call Shrishty to inform the good news. He finds Shrishty sounding very low. Shrishty gets angry with him as she thinks that Sameer knows everything still no one from Luthras came for their help.

Sameer tells her that he doesn’t know anything and he called her up to share the good news of the deal. Shrishty breaks into tears. She informs Sameer about the entire issue that led to Preeta’s arrest. She shares that Sherlyn and Mahira accused Preeta for pushing Mahira in front of the truck. Shrishty tells him that Karan didnt attend her call but Sameer asks her not to lose hope as Karan must be busy. She hopes that Karan trusts Preeta. Sameer assures Shrishty that he will help her get Preeta out of the police custody. Shrishty asks Sameer to inform about the issue to Karan too. On the other hand Ramona and Sarla keep arguing. Sarla tells Ramona that Dadi will not go against Preeta but Dadi tries to be the third person saying Sarla that she cannot comment anything on that. Sarla gets shocked. She tries making Dadi speak up. Kareena and Sherlyn come up. They humiliate Sarla. Sarla scolds Sherlyn and asks her not utter a word. She keeps on bursting her anger on Kareena and Sherlyn. Kareena clears her that Preeta is not the daughter-in-law of their house.