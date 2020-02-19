Kartik adores Purnima for who she is beyond her skin colour

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cindrella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik -Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures.

The current track of the show focuses on the wedding preparations of Sumreet and Shanya. In the midst of the wedding preparations, many a times there have been a hit and miss moments between Kartik and Purnima. During all these moments Kartik captures the little deeds that Purnima does. Despite Purnima’s skin colour and thoughts of the world, Kartik still sees the good in Purnima.

In today’s episode: Purnima and her family are busy shopping for the wedding and Soni Mehra along with Kartik happen to be present at the same shop while Soni reacts to Purnima unknowingly bumping into her. Tune in to find out if Kartik will take a stand for Purnima.