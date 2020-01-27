News

Kartik and Naira planning their second baby?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2020 12:48 PM

MUMBAI: Its time for celebration in Goenka Family Naira’s Cousin  Gayu is pregnant. Samarth and Gayu are going to be parents!

Kaira and the entire Goenka family are overjoyed and happy as there will be another Goenka arriving in the family.

This relationship is unique because Gayu is Naira cousin and on the other side her Chachi.  And for Kartik, Samarth is his chachu and also his jijaji. After so many obstacles, Kartik and Naira are finally married. Now that Vansh is also going to have a younger sibling, Kairav is hoping for one too. With his request, are Kartik and Naira also planning a second baby?

 
 
 
 
 
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Goenka family, Vansh, Kairav, Samarth, TellyChakkar,

