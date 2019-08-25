News

Kartik and Naira's Janmashtami clash in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

25 Aug 2019 10:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Kartik and Naira's lives have changed after meeting each other.

Kartik has taken Kairav to Goenka house to celebrate Janmashtami and challenge Naira to do whatever she can.

Naira is not ready to make any sacrifice with regard to Kairav. She has lost much in life, but now, as a mother, she is not ready to take any risk.

Naira reaches Goenka house and lashes out at Kartik. She tells him not to test her as a mother.

Meanwhile, Kairav has turned Krishna for Janmashtami and is enjoying this occasion with the Goenka family.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days