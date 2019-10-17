News

Kartik and Naira's KARVA CHAUTH memory will create NOSTALGIA in your hearts!

17 Oct 2019 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has truly become an entertainment hub.
 
The Director’s Kut daily covers in a grand way almost all the festivals celebrated in India. From Kartik and Naira’s dreamy sequences to the family getting into celebration mode, there is always something to look forward to in the show.

Today, several women are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for their husbands. And some sweet husbands are doing the same for their partners. We bring to you a throwback from the time Naira fasted for Kartik.

Doesn't this picture bring back those good old memories of Kartik and Naira?

Show your love for your favourite couple below!

past seven days