Kartik and Purnima to disguise themselves as husband and wife

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cindrella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik -Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures.

The current track of the show focuses on how Sumrit is shocked to hear about Soni’s decision to break the wedding and kidnaps Shanaya. To tackle the situation Soni Mehra then agrees to take back her words and the wedding to go on but ahead of that Soni sets strict conditions for Purnima.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Purnima are trying to help a girl named Aarti whom her father is taking to their village on the instruction of a Baba. Kartik and Purnima disguise as a husband and wife goes to the village to save the girl from the clutches of the evil baba. Will Kartik and Purnima be able to save Aarti?