Kartik Aryan to be in bride’s tribe during Aditya and Neha’s Marriage, revealed on Indian idol 11

MUMBAI: The month of love is round the corner and to make this more special the heart robes of county Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali khan graced the stage of Indian Idol season 11 to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. The viewers of this season of Indian idol are also eagerly waiting for 14th February as on that day the most anticipated coupling is said to happen.

The choti Alka of Indian idol season 11 Ankona Mukherjee gave a soul touching performance on the song “Tere Leye Hum Hai Jiye.” Post her performance Kartik Aryan congratulated Neha and Aditya for their wedding which is dated this valentine, whereas he teasingly said I would be invited from both the sides as he is good friends with both Aditya and Neha . While Neha instantly said Kartik should be in bride’s tribe as he is a good friend of her brother Tony Kakkar. Neha playfully said It is Kartik’s duty to be in bride’s side as he and Neha are friends from a longer time to which Kartik said I will be from both the sides.

Further in the show Ankona also said that Kartik Aryan is her first crush and wants to dance with him. The charming Kartik Aryan fulfilled Ankona’s wish and danced with her on the song “Shayad” from his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2.