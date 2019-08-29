News

Kartik feels helpless between Naira and Vedika in Kairav's presence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 11:06 AM

MUMBAI: The longest-running TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see further exciting twists in the storyline.

Kartik and Naira come together for their son Kairav.

However, Dadi is still not ready to accept Naira.

The Goenkas soon announce Janmashtami celebrations where Kairav is dressed as little Krishna and Vansh as little Baldev.

Kairav demands that Naira do the pooja with him and Kartik.

Vedika gets insecure seeing Kartik and Naira together.

However, Naira hands over the pooja thaal to Vedika and makes her do the pooja with Kartik.

Kartik feels stuck between Naira and Vedika.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi

