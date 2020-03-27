Kartik to finally put an end to the evil gains of Vicky

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cinderella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik -Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures.

In the earlier episodes, the audience has witnessed how Vicky’s reality has been exposed in front of Kartik. Kartik tries all possible ways to warn Purnima about Vicky but keeping in mind Soni’s threat, Purnima avoids Kartik.

Kartik hires a private investigator to investigate Vicky and find out more details about him. In the meanwhile, Nani tells Vicky to close the matter as soon as possible. Vicky then comes up with a plan and tries to assault Purnima while she is alone in the house.

In today’s episode, Viewers will witness how Kartik manages to finally save Purnima. Kartik spells out the truth to Kuldeep, Purnima’s father as she is avoiding him. They both leave the puja that they were attending to as they sensed that Purnima could be at grave danger while left alone at home.

Will Kartik be able to save Purnima from the evil gains of Vicky? Will Kartik stop Purnima and Vicky’s wedding?

