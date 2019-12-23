Kartik Purnima to REPLACE Muskaan on Star Bharat?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Star Bharat’s upcoming show Kartik Purnima which is produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under their banner Rolling Pictures. We broke the news about Harsh Nagar roped in to play the male lead opposite Poulomi Das in the show.

Now, the latest we hear that Kartik Purnima will most likely replace Star Bharat’s family drama Muskaan which is produced by Rashami Sharma starring Sharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani in the lead roles.

Our sources also inform that the show will apparently go on-air in the mid of January (2020).

As mentioned by us, Kartik Purnima will also star actors namely Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh, Meenakshi Verma and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles.

Rolling Pictures has earlier produced Rishton Ka Chakravyuh on Star Plus while Rashmi Sharma currently bankrolls Shakti on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!